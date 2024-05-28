Sharon J. McCarthy, 61

Sharon J. McCarthy, age 61, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving daughter, Lindsey.

Sharon was born in Boston, to the late Mary F. (Kelly) and William J. McCarthy. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1981. Sharon also attended Quincy College. She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Beloved mother of Lindsey L. Myers and her husband Troy of New Bedford.

Loving grandmother of Wyatt, Zoe, and Oliver Myers.

Devoted sister of Stephen F. McCarthy and his wife Denise of Whitman, William J. “Billy” McCarthy III and his wife Kate of Holliston, Brian P. McCarthy and his wife Rose of Quincy, Lisa M. Ash and Brendan Fisher of Md., and Cameron McCarthy of Quincy.

Sharon is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Memorial Graveside Services will be conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard Street, Quincy, on Friday, June 14, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

For those who wish, donations in Sharon’s memory may be made to ­the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.