Sharon L. Clancy, 71

Sharon Lee (Dunner) Clancy, 71, of Squantum, formerly of Roxbury and South Boston, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2021 with her family by her side.

Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert T. and Kathryn E. (Sickles) Dunner,

Sharon is survived by her husband of 55 years, Donald A. Clancy; her daughter Julia (Clancy) Smith and her husband Dennis; and her son Donald A. Clancy, Jr. She was predeceased by her son Shawn P. Clancy. She was the loving grandmother of Shawn P. Clancy and Ryan J. Conroy. She is also survived by her siblings John Dunner and his wife Kathy of Plymouth, Deborah Dunner of South Boston, Brian Dunner of Norwell, and Robin Wallace and her husband Michael of Plymouth. She was predeceased by her brother Albert T. Dunner, Jr., and her sister Gloria (Dunner) Jacobs.

Sharon was the cherished sister in law of Joan (Clancy) Bunszell and her husband Henry (Bud); Edward R. Clancy and his wife Marjorie; William H. Clancy and his wife Geraldine; Paul P. Clancy and his wife Marion; John D. Clancy and his wife Anne; Thomas J. Clancy and his wife Patricia.

Sharon was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.

In 1975, Sharon and Don established D. Clancy & Sons, Inc., which allowed them to experience the joy of working together for many years alongside their children and grandson. Sharon loved spending time with her family, socializing with her “girl gang,” and especially their weekend getaways. She enjoyed gardening and relaxing on her porch looking out at the ocean, American Idol nights with her Harbor View ladies, and bingo with friends. She was a champion bowler on the Clancy Family bowling league

Over the years, Sharon took great pleasure in boating expeditions around Boston Harbor and to Provincetown with Captain Don at the helm. She particularly cherished regular visits and shopping adventures with her beloved brother Brian.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann Parish, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:30 am, followed by interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester, MA.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider a donation in Sharon’s memory to Road to Responsibility, Inc., 1831 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050-4904, roadtoresponsibility.org.