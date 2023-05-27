Shayne Murray, 36

Shayne Murray–friend, musician, librarian, and brother– died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. He was 36 years old.

The son of the late Thomas E. and Sandra E. (Cyrus) Murray. Shayne is survived by his sister Vanessa Murray of Holbrook, MA. He is also survived by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Born in Quincy Massachusetts, Shayne lived most of his life in the Hough’s Neck neighborhood. A great lover of the outdoors, Shayne preferred to travel by bike or on foot. He enjoyed visiting locally owned mom-and-pop coffee shops. He loved music and martial arts. He also loved to travel and had recently returned from a trip to Europe.

A 2012 graduate of Bridgewater State University with a degree in Philosophy and Politics, Shayne found his professional calling when he was hired as a library assistant at the Thomas Crane Public Library in Quincy in the fall of 2013.

In the course of his 10-year career, Shayne quickly moved from part to full-time, and in 2019, Shayne received his Master’s Degree in Library Science from Simmons University in Boston.

Shayne was a favorite with patrons who found him personable as well as helpful and who appreciated his wide-ranging taste in literature. Among staff, Shayne stood out for his huge work ethic, reliability, and initiative.

Among friends, Shayne will be remembered for his kindness and loyalty; unconventional and thought-provoking opinions; and interest in new ideas. Shayne was also that rare person who simply showed up when you needed his help–whether to plant a garden, move furniture, or get someone to a doctor’s appointment or to the grocery store.

Outside of work, Shayne was a long-time musician who played a mean set of drums in several bands–and whose face lit up when it came to a discussion about the local music scene.

Shayne’s family and friends will always remember Shayne for his “best ever smile” –and the joy he found in simple pleasures like a sunny day and a cool breeze off the ocean.

In the end, as an organ donor, Shayne gave to others what he himself missed– the gift of a longer life.

Services for Shayne have been entrusted to the care of the Berarducci Funeral Home, Woonsocket RI and will be held at later date. You can visit the website at ProvidenceCremation.com