Sheila A. Roche (Carrigan) of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Wollaston and Milton, passed away at home on March 10, 2024.

Wife of her late Captain and husband A. Joseph Roche, Jr. Daughter of the late James E.T. “Elastic Band” Carrigan and Mildred (Connolly) Carrigan. Devoted mother of Mary E. Hall and her husband Michael of Naples, Fl, Timothy J. Roche of Springfield, James E.T. Roche and his wife Lisa of Norwell, Sheila M. Baedita and her husband Peter of Miami Fl, and Patrick M. Roche and his wife Lori of Sagamore Beach. Sister of the late James E. T. Carrigan, Jr., who is survived by his wife Elizabeth of Milton. She also leaves behind her brothers Kevin C. Carrigan and wife Janice of Kingston and Brian C. Carrigan and wife Linda of Weymouth.

Loving Grandmother to Jacqueline, Kaitlyn, James, Alexandria, Christian, Brian, Meghan, Nolan, Justin, Alacia and Tyler. Special aunt to Coleen, Kevin and Cate Carrigan, the nine Newman’s, along with many more nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews of the Roche, Carrigan and McGuire families.

Sheila was happiest when socializing and celebrating with her friends and family. Her fierce loyalty and love for her friends, family and grandchildren along with her undying Irish wit kept her full of life and laughter. She was proud to be a Carrigan (and a Connolly) and would let you know it. With her vibrant personality and caring heart she continued to make new friends over the years. She gave a lot and asked nothing in return. She will be reunited in heaven with her husband Joe, her very special friends Ralph Morgan, Jan and Archie Newman, and her treasured friend Patricia Doyle Flanagan of Sagamore Beach.

Sheila married her husband Joe in 1958 at St. Agatha’s in Milton, MA. They settled in Wollaston to raise their five children, moving to Sagamore Beach in 1979. Sheila enjoyed the beach, family cookouts on her big deck, and hosting the family holidays for decades. Her door was always open, and all were welcomed into her home by her family. She enjoyed listening to the musicians of her era and passed on her true love of Frank Sinatra and other greats to all her children.

Sheila is a 1953 graduate of Notre Dame Academy (Roxbury), and a 1955 graduate of Wyndham College, where she was voted best personality. She loved her many trips to Marco Island with her friends, reading, socializing by the pool, and her 5 o’clock Martini’s. For 20 years she and her brother Kevin Carrigan operated Notes & Quotes in Kingston, selling books and music while having the time of their lives!

Sheila’s five children and loving daughter-in-law, Lori Roche, cared for her at home over the last several months with the help of Cranberry Hospice. This made it possible for her to remain at home, continue listening to her music and enjoying the company of her grandchildren, children and many friends.

Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court Street, Plymouth. A wake will be held on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17th, 2024 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. A funeral mass will follow on Monday, March 18th at 11:00am at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road, Rt 3A, Manomet. Burial will be at a later date at the Milton Cemetery. For online condolences, please go to: https://www.bartlett1620.com/Plymouth-obituaries.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations “in memory of Sheila Roche” may be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park Cir., Ste 326, Plymouth, MA 02360-7320

Donation Link: https://secure3.convio.net/bidmc/site/Donation2?df_id=5822&;mfc_pref=T&;5822.donation=form1.