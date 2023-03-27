Sheila B. Grant, 79

Sheila B. Grant, of Quincy, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy. She was 79.

Sheila was born in Boston on Jan. 12, 1944, and was the daughter of the late George and Bridget (Fitzgerald) Grant. She was raised in Dorchester, attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1962. She worked as a lunch monitor for Quincy Public Schools. She loved her work, the students, and all the relationships she built throughout the years.

In her spare time, Sheila enjoyed drinking hot and iced tea at Dunkin’ Donuts while playing cards with the card sharks. She also enjoyed playing scrabble with friends.

Sheila was the devoted mother of Brian Grant of Quincy. She was the dear friend of Joan Timmons of Quincy, Kathleen Kelly of Quincy and Charity Cimmino of Whitman.

Sheila’s funeral services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Clinical & Translational Research Unit (ACTRU) and mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or made online at: https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate; please be sure to indicate that the gift is a tribute gift in memory of Sheila.

See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.