Sheila L. Wojdakowski, 69

Sheila L. Wojdakowski, of Quincy, formerly of Charlestown, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 69.

Sheila was born in Cambridge on March 14, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Stanley A. and Margaret M. (Kenneally) Wojdakowski. She was raised in Charlestown and attended local catholic schools. She worked up until retirement at the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission. Sheila was an avid member of The Houghs Neck Community Center.

Sheila was the beloved partner of the late Arthur Webb. Together the two shared over 30 loving years. She was the devoted sister of Paula Crawford and her late husband James of Franklin, Susan McGuire and her husband Robert of Charlestown, Laura Johnson and her husband William of Charlestown, Margaret Shea and her husband Stephen of Stoneham, the late John Wojdakowski, the late Janet Wojdakowski, and the late Michael Wojdakowski and his surviving wife Karen of Stoneham. Sheila was survived by many loving nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Sheila also had a loving relationship with the late Arthur Webb’s children: Cheryl Clifford of Cambridge, Kimberly Webb of Maine, Jeffrey Webb of Hingham, and Jennifer Webb of Cambridge.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 9-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with entombment in Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Sheila’s name to Houghs Neck Community Center, 1193 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.