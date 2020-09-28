Sheila M. Brady Sivacek, 78

Sheila M. (Feder) Brady Sivacek, of Hull and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at South Shore Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Rockland. She was 78.

Born and raised in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Meyer and Ray (Daniels) Feder. After working as a sportswear model in New York’s Garment District, Sheila started a family, and later moved to Quincy. She worked as a home health aide for over 25 years, primarily caring for elderly cancer, dementia and hospice patients for the South Shore VNA and South Shore Hospital.

Throughout her life, Sheila seldom missed an opportunity to enjoy a sunny day at the shore or poolside, ideally followed by live music and dancing in the evening.

Sheila was the beloved wife of the late William Brady, who died in 1996, and leaves her loving husband of 19 years, Paul Sivacek. She is also survived by her daughter, Lori and husband Mark Frommer of Wayne, NJ, her daughter Tammy Herman of Austin, TX, and her son John Brady and husband Rev. Trent Williams of Bryan, TX. Sheila was also the proud grandmother of Elise Frommer of Hoboken, NJ and Sara Frommer of Wayne, NJ. Sheila also leaves behind many friends who provided a strong support system during her nearly half-century on the South Shore, including the Lunnin, Zinnamon, Purdy, and Batson families among many others.

A private Jewish and interfaith funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 12 noon in Keohane Funeral Home in Quincy. To view Sheila’s live streamed funeral service, please return to her obituary on www.Keohane.com. The live stream will appear below her photograph on her obituary page.

Burial will take place immediately following the funeral service at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Sheila’s family requests that in keeping with Jewish tradition, expressions of sympathy not include flowers. Monetary donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) at theaftd.org in her memory are welcome.

