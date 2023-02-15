Sheila M. Pitts, 82

Sheila Marie Pitts of Whitefield, NH, formerly a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 82.

She was born to Ruth M. Orseno and John Kaeton and raised in Quincy. Shortly after graduating from Quincy High School, she married Albert J. Pitts. Sheila was so caring and devoted many years to caring for Albert before his passing.

In her spare time, Sheila enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. She loved animals and was committed to feeding the birds, deer and many other animals that also called her property their home. She even had names for many of them. Sheila loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She’d keep coloring books and other crafts for them to do at her house, so they would always have fun at “Aunt Shesha’s”.

Beloved wife of 43 years to the late Albert Pitts. Devoted mother of the late Thomas Pitts. Cherished daughter of the late Ruth Orseno and John Kaeton. Loving sister of Linda Keane (Orseno) of Medford, Michael Orseno of NC, the late James Orseno, the late Thom Orseno, Peter Orseno of Quincy, Charlene Conlon (Orseno) of Weymouth, Pat Abraham of CT, and Laurie Charlor of GA. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, February 18, from 11AM-12PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 12PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial will be private. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.