Sheila M. Young, 60

Sheila M. (Moriarty) Young, of Milton, died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. She was 60.

Born in Milton on July 25, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Donald J. and Lucille M. (Donohue) Moriarty. Sheila was raised in Milton, attended local schools, and graduated high school with the Class of 1979. She continued her education and earned her undergraduate degree. Sheila later went to work as a receptionist and nurse in the veterinary industry. She loved her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Sheila enjoyed many hobbies, especially anything to do with animals. She loved reading and gardening. Sheila loved all works by Shakespeare and could recite many of his poems and sonnets. To those who knew her, she would be best remembered for her spunky attitude, unique sense of humor and compassionate heart.

Sheila is survived by her beloved children, Derek M. Young of Everett and Leanne R. Young of Taunton. She was dearly loved by her siblings, the late John T. Moriarty and his spouse Kathleen, her brother Paul F. Moriarty and his wife Janet, her sister Claire M. Omogrosso and her late husband Joseph, and her devoted sister Patricia A. Murphy and her husband Paul. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her loyal and loving companion, Maxx.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Gregory Parish, Dorchester, at 10 a.m.

Interment will be held privately at a later date.

