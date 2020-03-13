Sheriff Candidate Phelan Postponing Large Campaign Events Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Former Quincy mayor and Democratic andidate for sheriff of Norfolk County Bill Phelan announces his campaign will postpone all large events in public spaces in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phelan cited the need to prioritize public safety and committed to closely follow CDC, local and state guidance regarding upcoming events. The Phelan campaign advised members of the community to follow the safety guidelines issued by DPH, CDC and WHO.

“Our campaign is taking this public health crisis very seriously. Effective immediately, our campaign will postpone all large events in public spaces and carefully evaluate any other upcoming events and closely follow CDC, local and state guidance,” said Phelan. “We’re in uncharted territory in terms of campaigning during a pandemic, but please know that I am putting public safety above all else. I’ll be sending updates on how supporters can stay engaged with the campaign effort, but for now, let’s focus on being safe and protecting our loved ones.”

In addition, Phelan also called on supporters to be particularly mindful of those in the community that are the most vulnerable to this outbreak, including, Low-wage workers, students, small business owners, immigrant communities and senior citizens.

Bill Phelan is a former School Committee member, three-termn mayor of Quincy and attorney. Learn more at www.phelanforsheriff.com