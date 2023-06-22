Sheriff’s Office Hosts First Summer Safety Fest Of 2023

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office hosted its first of three Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fests recently in Braintree. The event, which was hosted at the Sheriff’s Public Safety complex on Washington Street, provided activities, resources, information, and demonstrations for participants of all ages.

“This was a great way to kick off the summer in a fun, safe and informative way,” said Sheriff McDermott. “Bringing families together and providing opportunities for fun and learning is what the Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fest is all about.”

Families who attended had the chance to visit with local community organizations, learn about public safety resources, and enjoy a variety of activities for all ages. Attendees were able to try the high-ropes course, see a K9 demonstration, and tour a touch a truck area. The Sheriff’s Office also provided free grilled burgers, hot dogs, and snacks throughout the day. Over 250 people were estimated to be in attendance.

Two additional Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fest are planned for July and August in Medway and Sharon, respectively. Details about the next Sheriff’s Summer Safety Fest will be announced soon.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that the public follow their social media channels (@NorfolkSheriff on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter) for announcements about this and other programs.