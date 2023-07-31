Sheriff’s Office Warns Residents Of Text, Phone Scam Uptick

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be vigilant against an uptick in both phone and text scams with scammers identifying themselves as officers from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and, in one case, even using Sheriff McDermott’s name in a text scam attempt.

“I want residents to be aware of these recent scams. No one from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office will ever call or text and demand money. If you receive these calls or texts, please contact my office directly or your local police department,” said Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott. “If you are ever asked to give out personal information, money, or access to someone who you do not know or have not met, you should always cut off contact and immediately contact your local law enforcement.”

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office does not contact residents demanding payment or asking for payment on behalf of others. If you are ever contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement who is demanding payment or threatening legal action, the Sheriff’s Office strongly advises hanging up or not responding to the text and calling the agency that the person claimed to be from directly to confirm.

For any questions or concerns regarding suspicious calls or text messages where someone identifies themselves from the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, please call 781-329-3705 to report the scam.