Sheryl L. Annis, 59

Sheryl L. “Sherry” Annis, 59, of Quincy died July 23, 2021.

Daughter of the late Dean A. and Dorothy (Hirtle) Annis. Beloved wife of Vernon Glynn of Weymouth. Loving mother of Matthew Richards of Brockton, Heather Richards of Norwell and Timothy Richards of NH. Cherished sister of Dean A. Annis and Douglas W. Annis, both of Quincy. Devoted grandmother to her eight grandchildren, Aiden, Cameron and Chase Campbell, Layla, Luke, Adrianna and Timothy Richards, Jr. and Tyler Richards.

Sherry was a longtime employee of Cristo’s Restaurant in Brockton. She loved animals especially penguins. She enjoyed camping and had a passion for tending to her garden – her memory continues to bloom in the plants and flowers she tendered to throughout her garden. Sherry loved fashion and loved her accessories.

The foundation of her life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to be surrounded by her family right up to the end. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sherry may be made to MSPCA, Animal Care & Adoption Center, 350 So. Huntington Avenue, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.