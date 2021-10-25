She’s Supporting Steve Christo For Ward 5 Councillor

I would like to share how rewarding it is to be involved in a political campaign for someone who is willing to come to their door, and ask them what they care about.

I am so happy to have met Steve Christo, candidate for Councillor in Ward 5, and learn about his deep concern and interest in my long neglected Fort Square. Since meeting him and his lovely family, I’ve gone door to door in my neighborhood and spoke with neighbors who feel the same as I do.

Steve and his campaign volunteers have been in high gear for months. Steve spends his days going door to door, asking voters what issues matter most to them, and what they want the Quincy City Council to do for their neighborhood. It is so rewarding to have the opportunity to volunteer and help Steve with these efforts.

It is our responsibility to back candidates who support our views and to vote regularly. Turn out in Quincy is historically low and I would like to challenge you all to get out and vote and break that cycle.

Please, get out and vote Nov. 2nd, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. New voters can find their polling location at www.sec.state.ma.us/wheredoivotema. Also, early voting is available at City Hall Oct. 27th, 28th and 29th, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Elaine Sandonato

Quincy