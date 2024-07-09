Shirley A. DiTullio, 93

Shirley A. (Evans) DiTullio, age 93, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Sunday, July 7, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, in the comfort of her loving family.

Shirley was born in Malden, to the late Harold D. and Frieda S. (Seifort) Evans. Raised and educated in Quincy, she attended Quincy High School. As a young woman, Shirley worked in customer service at the former Old Colony Laundry in Quincy and pressed delicate fabrics.

She was a spiritual woman and on November 27, 1948, Shirley was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic faith at Saint Joseph’s Church where she was a longtime active parishioner, with her late husband, Nellio. She was a member of the church choir and supported the former St. Joseph’s School in their fund-raising events.

Shirley was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother, always in support of the many activities and accomplishments of her cherished family. She was well-known for her fabulous fruit cake.

Beloved wife for sixty-six years of the late Nellio DiTullio, who died on June 7, 2023. Shirley enjoyed waltzing and met Nellio at Moseley’s on the Charles; they were married on January 27, 1957.

Devoted mother of Thomas F. DiTullio and his wife Lisa of Foxboro, SueAnn Sparks of Abington and her late husband Edmund, Peter A. DiTullio and his wife Christine of Hanover, Carla M. Hurley and her husband Brian of Canton, Roberta L. Martin and her husband James of Quincy, and Janet L. Mann of Hanover.

Loving grandmother of Brittany DiTullio Meredith and her husband Mark, Nicholas DiTullio, Kevin Sparks, Christopher DiTullio, M.D. and his wife Shauna Rice, M.D., Jordan and Megan DiTullio, Kaitlin Hurley, Caris, Anthony, and Ellie Mann. Shirley’s first great grandchild is due to arrive in September.

The last of three siblings, she was predeceased by Warren D. Evans and Paul S. Evans. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 15, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Sunday, July 14, from 2 – 5 p.m. Interment Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

