Shirley F. Hennessey, 94

Shirley Frances (Malo) Hennessy, of Quincy, and formerly of Medford, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Care One in Weymouth. She was 94.

Born in Augusta, Maine on July 29, 1926, she was raised in Medford and was the daughter of the late Victor and Angelina (Breton) Malo, she attended local schools and graduated from Medford High School with the Class of 1944. She continued her education and later earned an Associate’s Degree in business. Shirley worked for the Liberty Mutual Insurance Agency in Hingham as a Customer Service Representative. She enjoyed her career and the relationships she built throughout the years. Shirley happily retired in 1992 to spend more time with her family.

In her spare time, Shirley enjoyed traveling all over the world. She and her husband enjoyed planning trips to see new places and experience different cultures. When their family was young, they always planned a summer vacation to different places around the country. Shirley was also an active member in St. Ann’s Parish. She and her husband were members of the St. Ann’s Couple’s Bowling League as well as St. Ann’s Couple’s Dancing. Shirley was also a member of the Kilties Bowling Team at Wollaston Boulevard Bowladrome. She also enjoyed sewing and cooking. Shirley was an outgoing person who loved animals and cats especially. She was a kind and loving person who will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Shirley was the beloved wife of the late Robert F. Hennessy, who died in 1999. The two were married in Medford and together they shared many loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Geoffrey M. Hennessy and his wife Marguerite of Quincy. Shirley was the loving grandmother of Zed Hennessy of Quincy, the late Rebecca Hennessy, James Neal and his wife Tina of Quincy, Michael Neal and his wife Danielle of Quincy, Caitlin Walsh and her husband Aidan of Quincy. She was the loving great grandmother of Avery Neal of Quincy, Piper Neal of Quincy, Willow Neal of Quincy, Rosalie Neal of Quincy, J.D. Neal of Quincy, Tara Walsh of Quincy, Maggie Walsh of Quincy and Eileen Walsh of Quincy. She was the dear sister of the late Russell Malo.

Funeral Services will be celebrated privately. Shirley will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Memorial donations may be made to Learn To Cope, for substance abuse, 4 Court St., Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.