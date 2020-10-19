Shirley Fonseca

Shirley (Rocha) Fonseca of Quincy, formerly from Dorchester, died Oct. 16.

She was born on November 27, 1937 and raised in Wareham. Beloved wife of the late Edward Fonseca, Sr. and mother of late Manuel. Beloved mother of Edward, Jr. and his ex-wife Donna, Robert and his wife Barbara all from Quincy and daughter-in-law Kathy from Brockton. Beloved sister of Gerald Rocha of Brockton, Robert Rocha of Florida and the late Evelyn Rocha of Brockton, David Rocha, Sr. of Quincy and JoAnne Carey of Randolph. Daughter of the late Mary (Ma/Buzine) Olivera and Frank Rocha. Grandmother of Edward, Timothy Sr., Jason, Matthew, Amanda, Jessica, Christopher and Lilianna. Great-Grandmother of Kierstin, Jayda, Timothy Jr., Kyleigh, Jordyn, Payton, Cory and Skyla.

Shirley’s life revolved around her family. She enjoyed taking part in her children’s activities when they were young. She always told us “Family Comes First” and said that the F in Fonseca did just that. Shirley always loved being around her grandchildren especially during the holiday season. She was fond of watching the Red Sox games, Western movies and dancing with her sons and grandchildren. Shirley loved to go out to eating ice cream specially when Kathy took her out for a Saturday afternoon. Shirley loved helping Barbara learn all her secret cooking recipes. Her sons loved looking up at her window as she would be tapping at them letting them know she needed them. She was always there to listen, give a helping hand, arms for loving and a warm hug when needed. She will be greatly loved and missed.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Parkinson’s Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 (apdaparkinson.org).