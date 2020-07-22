Shirley M. Hall, 92

Shirley M. (MacKay) Hall, 92, of Braintree, died July 19, 2020.

Shirley was born in Quincy to the late James and Mary MacKay. She grew up in Quincy and attended Quincy High School.

In early years, Shirley worked for New England Telephone Company before raising her five sons. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and made sure family was always her first priority. Shirley enjoyed many years collecting and selling antiques with her husband in Martha’s Vineyard and could often be found traveling with her family.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Hall, retired Braintree fire chief. Loving mother of Brian Hall and Eileen of Eagle, CO, James Hall of Palm Beach, FL, Richard Hall and Gail of Hingham, Barry Hall and Fran of Weymouth and Peter Hall and Helen of Oak Bluffs. Dear sister of the late Allan MacKay and sister in law of Elaine Turpel of Bridgewater. Proud and devoted grandmother of nine; Joseph, Jeffrey, William, Patrick, Lucy, Kit, Sarah, Charlotte, and Emma Mackay. Lifelong friend of Ginny Jackson of Quincy. Also survived by extended family and many close friends.

All funeral services shall be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.

Memorial donations may be made to Reach Inc., 20 Middle St., Plymouth, MA 02360 or online at reachinc.net.