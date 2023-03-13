Shirley M. Harrington, 93 of Houghs Neck, Quincy, died peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at O’Brien Towers where she has lived for 32 years.

She was the daughter of Arthur and Charlotte Harrington of Quincy. She attended Atherton Hough Elementary School and graduated from Quincy High School in 1950.

She owned and worked at the Variety Store on Rock Island Road in Houghs Neck, and will forever be a Necka.

Shirley worked 14 years for Raytheon in Quincy, and then moved to Sigma Instruments in Braintree working for them for 21 years until her retirement.

Shirley was a lifelong member of the Houghs Neck Congregational Church where she was baptized. She was on the Board of Trustees, a Deaconess, Sunday School Superintendent, Assistant Leader of the youth group, and member of the Bonnie Lassies. Shirley donated the beautiful chimes in the sanctuary to her sister’s memory. Helen Mae Harrington.

Shirley spent every chance she could in the beautiful country and with her relatives in Nova Scotia.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers Arthur and Donald Harrington. She leaves behind three nieces and three nephews, and families of relatives in Nova Scotia.

She leaves her friend Shirley Pearson also a member of the Houghs Neck Congregational Church. All services will be private.

Donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Houghs Neck Congregational.