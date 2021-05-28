Signe T. Roberts, formerly of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021 at Rose Court in Hingham.

Devoted wife of the late Russell Roberts and cherished aunt of Gail Reed, Lynn Nicholas, Lisa Roderick, Lora Goldman, Carl Anderson, Janie Canepa, Gregory Anderson and stepdaughter Gaylord Burr. In addition, she was the loving great aunt of 15 nieces and nephews and 3 step-grandchildren.

Mrs. Roberts graduated from Quincy High School and Boston University with an Associate’s degree. She worked most of her life at the Needham Travel Service Bureau which gave her many opportunities to travel the world. She and Russell’s favorite excursions were their African safari adventures.

When not traveling, Mrs. Roberts participated in so many events that involved her nieces and nephews and continued that tradition with her great nieces and nephews. From skiing trips, homemade knitted Christmas stockings, afghans, socks and her great nieces and nephews favorites – her birthday cookies.

Mrs. Roberts was involved in many activities while living in Marshfield. She worked the polls during election time and was very active in the veterans activities, knitting groups and the Marshfield Fair. If anyone needed something done she was right there with a smile.

A beautiful life that came to an end. She died as she lived, everyone’s cherished aunt and friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one loved, and will never forget.

A private family service will be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, on June 3, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Marshfield Veterans’ Services in her name at 870 Moraine Street, Marshfield MA 02050.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Homes.