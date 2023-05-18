Sigrid Pearson, 77

Sigrid Pearson, age 77, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Grand Strand Medical Center.

Sigrid was born in Weymouth, raised and educated in Braintree. She was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1963, and earned an Associate’s degree from Quincy Junior College in 1965, having completed the medical secretary program.

She lived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for eight years, previously in Braintree for most of her life. She had also lived in Quincy for several years.

Sigrid was employed at the former Norfolk County Hospital, later renamed the Massachusetts Respiratory Hospital, for thirty-five years. She worked her way up to become the director of medical records, spending ten years in that position. Following her career in the healthcare industry, she went on to work as an associate at Stop & Shop on Grove Street in Braintree for thirteen years.

She loved her pet cats, especially Amelia, as well as Nemo, who died at age twenty-one.

Beloved daughter of the late Arvid T. and Jean A. (Seabury) Pearson.

Devoted sister of Jean A. Perry of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and her late husband Warren, and the late Arvid T. Pearson, Jr.

Loving aunt of Faith E. Farnham and her husband Kevin of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Sigrid is also survived by four great-nieces and great-nephews.

At Sigrid’s request, her interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, alongside her parents and brother, took place privately.

