Small Community Celebration To Mark Opening Of Renovated Kincaide Park Monday

The newly-renovated Kincaide Park on Water Street in Southwest Quincy is set to open next week with a small community celebration Monday, July 13, the office of Mayor Thomas Koch announced in a press release Wednesday.

The city invested more than $5.7 million in improving the park’s recreational elements and creating a five-acre rain garden to help deal with localized flooding issues. A new synthetic turf soccer field is the centerpiece of the project, surrounded by a walking track, fitness equipment, a spray-ground, two and half basketball courts, a sprinting track, a children’s playground, 140 new trees, and more than 1,100 new plants.

“This investment should significantly enhance the quality of life in this neighborhood and for our entire city,” Koch said. “Health and wellness are major issues in today’s society and every neighborhood deserves access to public facilities that promote health and wellness. This new park provides a wide range of recreational opportunities for people of all ages, interests, and abilities.”

The park was designed by Bishop Land Design and local landscape architect Scott Bishop after months of community meetings and input. The contractor that won the competitive bid process was also a Quincy outfit, Fleming Bros. Construction.

“I want to thank Councillor Brian Palmucci for his leadership on this project,” Koch said. “I also want to thank the city councillors that supported this project and our other ongoing investments in the quality of life in our great city. Working together, we are accomplishing great things for all the people of Quincy.”

Kincaide Park sits across Roberts Street from the brand-new Southwest Middle School. It is directly across Water Street from the Lincoln-Hancock Elementary School. The city has invested significantly in this neighborhood over the past four years.

The city received a $400,000 State PARC grant to help with the project. The PARC grant focused on the creative ways to introduce significant new plant materials to help improve the environment and deal with local flooding issues. A wide variety of interesting tree species make up the 140 new trees planted. More than 1,100 plants of varying species will also help absorb ground water with their root systems.

Koch and Palmucci will be hosting a small community celebration on Monday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. to formally open the new park.