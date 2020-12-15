Snow Emergency In Quincy Begins Wednesday At 6 P.M.

Snow emergency parking rules will be in place beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is forecast throughout the region with total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph during the winter storm which is forecast to start Wednesday evening and continue through part of Thursday, Dec. 17.

Residents may park on the EVEN numbered side of non-emergency neighborhood streets, but should always park in driveways if available.

Parking is prohibited on all designated emergency arteries.

Residents on side streets posted permanently as one-side parking should park on the side always allowed.

Cars parked in violation of emergency rules or impede snow plowing operations pose a public safety risk, and WILL BE TOWED. Regardless of parking rules, vehicles determined to be in obstruction of snow removal or emergency vehicles are subject to towing if not moved.

The parking garage in the former Hancock Lot in downtown will be open throughout the snowstorm. Residents wishing to park in the garage can do so for a maximum daily fee of $12.

Trash collection scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 17, will be moved to Friday, Dec. 18. Friday’s regular collection will be moved to Saturday.

For assistance, residents can use the City’s snow request application at snowhotline@quincyma.gov or call the DPW’s snow operation hotline at (617) 376-1927.

The forecast calls for high winds, which creates the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines. If you lose power, call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212 or visit their Outage Central page at https://www.nationalgridus.com/MA-Home/Storms-Outages/ .

For updates and emergency notices, please tune to Quincy Access Television; follow the City of Quincy’s Facebook page or via Twitter @CityofQuincy.