Snow Emergency Starts Friday Afternoon In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

The city of Quincy has declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Friday with a nor’easter expected to dump up to two feet of snow on the South Shore.

Snowfall is expected to begin late Friday and continue into Saturday evening. Between 18 and 24 inches of snow is predicted to fall in Quincy by the time the storm ends, according to the National Weather Service. Winds between 45 and 50 miles an hour are also forecast in the Boston area, and blizzard conditions are possible during the nor’easter.

During the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on designated emergency arteries. Parking is permitted on the odd side of non-emergency arteries this year; residents who live on a street where parking is prohibited on one side can continue to park on the legal side throughout the winter.

You should expect that your car will be towed if you are parked on an emergency artery during a declared emergency, city officials warn. Any vehicle impeding snow removal operations on any public street regardless of parking restrictions may be towed.

The Kilroy Square parking garage in Quincy Center will be open free to the public from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents in need of assistance can contact the Department of Public Works’ snow operation hotline at 617-376-1927 or email snowhotline@quincyma.gov.

Residents experiencing non-life-threatening emergencies can contact the Quincy’s emergency operations at 617-376-1470 or email emergencyoperations@quincyma.gov for assistance.