South Shore Career Centers, Workforce Board Offices Closed

Due to the State of Emergency declared by Governor Baker regarding the Coronavirus the MassHire South Shore Career Centers in Quincy and Plymouth and the MassHire South Shore Workforce Board offices in Quincy are closed to the public until further notice.

The organization is in the process of establishing an on-line and remote platform to continue to provide as many services and resources as possible to our valued customers. We hope to be operational in this regard in the coming week.

To obtain the latest information and announcements please visit our organization websites at www.masshiresouthshorecc.com or www.masshiresouthshorewb.com

To stay up to date on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts guidance and response regarding COVID-19 visit https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

Immediate assistance on health related matters can be obtained on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Mass211 Help Line by calling 2-1-1.