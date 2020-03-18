Special City Council Meeting Friday

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Quincy City Council will hold a special meeting Friday at 5 p.m. to review Mayor Thomas Koch’s request to use up to $500,000 to treat and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The special meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker’s suspension of the open meeting law amid the pandemic. The meeting will air live on QATV Channel 9 (government access) and can also be viewed online. Details are available at quincyma.gov.

The mayor is seeking to repurpose $500,000 from the city’s snow and ice removal account, which is running at a surplus this year, to fight the epidemic.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Koch said the money could be used to purchase protective gear for first responders, which could potentially allow for the establishment of a satellite testing facility in the city.

Councillors had been scheduled to hold a regular meeting March 23, but that was cancelled amid the outbreak. The mayor said he was seeking a special meeting, because “we can’t wait two or three weeks,” for the council to resume its regular meeting schedule.

The mayor also plans to ask the Affordable Housing Trust Fund Committee to set aside $1 million for rent assistance for hospitality sector workers impacted by the pandemic. The city would work with the Quincy of Chamber of Commerce to disburse those funds.

On Tuesday, Koch said there were nine cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the city. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported there were 218 cases of the viral disease in the state, an increase of 21 over Monday.

Baker has ordered elementary and secondary schools to close until April 6 and prohibited eating and drinking inside restaurants and gatherings of more than 25 people until that date. Koch has closed municipal buildings to the playgrounds. Playgrounds in the city are also closed, though parks remain open.