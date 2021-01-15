Special City Council Meeting Jan. 25 To Fill Ward 2 Seat

By SCOTT JACKSON

City councillors will hold a special meeting on Jan. 25 to fill the Ward 2 seat that Brad Croall will be vacating next week.

The Jan. 25 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. that evening and it will be held remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID number is 862 3982 7493 and the phone number for those wishing to call into the meeting is 646-558-8656.

Residents seeking appointment to the Ward 2 seat need to submit a written letter of intent and their resume to both City Clerk Nicole Crispo at ncrispo@quincyma.gov and Clerk of Committees Jennifer Manning at jmanning@quincyma.gov by noon on Jan. 22. Only voters currently registered within Ward 2 are eligible for the seat.

The appointed individual will be eligible to serve out the remainder of Croall’s term, which expires at the end of the year.

Croall on Monday announced his intention to resign from the Ward 2 seat, effective Jan. 19. He has served on the council since 2012.

City Solicitor Jim Timmins, in a memo to councillors, said the procedure to fill the remainder of Croall’s term is dictated by a 1953 special act. That state law, Timmins wrote, says that the vacant seat should be filled by the defeated candidate who garnered the highest number of votes in the most recent municipal election.

Croall ran unopposed in the 2019 city election, however, meaning the decision will instead be left to his former colleagues on the council. A simple majority vote of the remaining councillors will be needed to appoint the new Ward 2 councillor; Timmins said that means five votes will be necessary to select the new councillor, regardless of how many members are present and vote at the special meeting.

One potential candidate, School Committee member Douglas Gutro, told the Sun earlier this week he would not seek to be appointed to the Ward 2 seat nor run for it in the fall municipal election. Gutro previously served on the City Council, first representing Ward 5 and then later an at-large seat.

“When I was a ward councillor, it was fantastic, but I am content where I am now,” Gutro said, adding that he would likely run for a second four-year term on the school board in the fall.

The last councillor to resign during his term was Daniel Raymondi, who left the Ward 2 seat in 2011 to become the city’s commissioner of public works. Councillors later appointed Francis Orlando to fill the remainder of Raymondi’s term.

Orlando did not seek election to a full term that fall. Croall ran for and won the seat that year, besting Steven Perdios by 56 votes. Croall was unopposed in the 2013 election, then defeated James Connors by a 45-percent margin in 2015, and was unopposed in 2017 and 2019.