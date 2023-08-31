Special Council Meeting Tuesday On Sea Street Takings

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy city councillors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to review proposed land takings along Sea Street associated with a state project to make improvements to the thoroughfare.

The special meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will take place via Zoom. The meeting ID is 832-5309-2095 and passcode is 212811.

During special City Council meetings, only items included on the meeting agenda – in this case the Sea Street takings – can be discussed. The city is proposing the land takings “for the purposes of public safety and travel” and “the laying out and construction of certain improvements along Sea Street,” according to the Order of Taking.

City Council President Noel DiBona on Thursday said the special session is being held remotely to ensure there is a quorum at the meeting.

The first regular City Council meeting of the fall is set for the following Monday, Sept. 11. That meeting will take place in person at Quincy City Hall, DiBona said.