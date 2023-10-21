Special Education School Dedication Sunday

Mayor Thomas P. Koch and members of the Quincy School Committee invite the public to the Dedication Ceremony of the City of Quincy’s new special education school, the Dr. Rick DeCristofaro Learning Center to be held on Sunday Oct. 22 at 180 Old Colony Ave., Quincy, directly behind Central Middle School.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Open house and tours begin at 2 p.m.

The building will open to students in January of 2024 and the building is being dedicated to former Quincy School superintendent and current Quincy College President Richard DeCristofaro.

The 57,000 square ft. facility is three stories with 30 classrooms, each with its own single-occupancy bathroom. It also has a gymnasium, kitchen, cafeteria, three elevators, a calming room and several multipurpose and therapy rooms and playground.