Spring ArtsFest In Merrymount Park May 21-22

The City of Quincy and the Quincy Art Association will be hosting the annual Quincy ArtsFest this May 21st and 22nd at the Richard J. Koch Family Park and Recreation Complex. The event, traditionally held in September, will feature juried art, juried photography, children’s art, musical entertainment, artisans, and food.

“We are excited to showcase the talents of our local artists and photographers in such a picturesque setting as Merrymount Park,” said Mayor Thomas Koch. “Quincy ArtsFest is an enjoyable affair where people of all ages share their incredible abilities. I want to thank the Quincy Art Association and their many talented members for making this show an annual highlight for almost a quarter-century.”

The show has historically been held in late-September. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, event organizers moved the show to May.

Organizers expect that more than 700 works of art and photography from a variety of media will be on display. Quincy Public Schools will be sharing the artwork of more than one hundred of their young artists. There will be art activities for children and art demonstrations throughout the weekend. Live entertainment will occur throughout the weekend. Admission is free.