Squantum Road Race Rescheduled To Saturday, July 10

The Squantum Road Race, a tradition held annually as part of the 4th of July festivities in Squantum, will be held Saturday, July 10th. The new date comes after the race was postponed last weekend due to weather.

Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Squantum Fire Station located at 50 Huckins Ave., North Quincy. The race will kick off at 10 a.m.

Registration is $20 for adults, and kids age 10 and under run for free.

State Rep. Bruce Ayers, who has sponsored the Squantum Road Race for over 20 years, said he’s excited for the race to be held once again after it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s a great community event that has become a real Squantum tradition,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing all the families and runners who come out to support the road race, which is run in memory of longtime Squantum community activist Frank Buckley.”

T-shirts will be provided as supplies last, and trophies will be presented to 1st and 2nd place winners in each age category. Medals will be presented to every child who runs. All proceeds go to the Squantum 4th of July Parade.