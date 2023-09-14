Squantum School Community Meeting Sept. 14

The City of Quincy and Quincy Public Schools are hosting a community meeting to discuss the next steps and solicit neighborhood feedback on plans to build a new Squantum Elementary School. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Squantum Elementary School.

The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the project team to the neighborhood and to listen to your thoughts on the existing site and how the new school can best be laid out. Your feedback will be important as the design of the new school moves forward. This will be the first opportunity of what will certainly be an extensive dialogue with the neighborhood as we work together to build a state-of-the-art, 21st-century school for generations of Squantum young people.

