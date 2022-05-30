Squirrel Run XXIV, Jimmy Kennedy Memorial Run for ALS June 11

The 24th Annual Jimmy Kennedy Memorial Run for ALS, (the Squirrel Run XVIV), a 5-mile run, 2.5-mile fitness walk and family fun day will be held on Saturday, June 11th at Pageant Field, Merrymount Parkway in Quincy.

Proceeds from the Squirrel Run will benefit The Angel Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding ALS research UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester. Jimmy Kennedy lost his courageous battle with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, in 1997 at the age of 31.

An outstanding football player and track athlete Jimmy graduated from North Quincy High in 1984, the 8th and final member of the Kennedy family to do so. He graduated with high honors from Northeastern, and received his diploma from his dad, Dean of Students Christopher Kennedy (who was also a 25-year member of the Quincy School Committee). Jimmy graduated from Georgetown Law School. After passing the bar on his first attempt, he accepted a job with the prestigious Washington law firm Schwald, Donnenfeld and Bray, and settled in suburban Waldorf, MD.

Jimmy was diagnosed with ALS soon after, at the age of 28. The Jimmy Kennedy Memorial Run for ALS is a tribute to the life of Squirrel, which each year brings together Jimmy’s friends, family, former teammates and classmates.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in the 5-mile run and 2.5-mile walk that begins with registration at 8 a.m. The 2.5-mile fitness walk starts at 9 a.m. followed by the 5-mile run at 10 a.m. Children’s races begin at 11 a.m.

The cost is $30 for registration. Registrations can be made online at https://theangelfund.org/events/jimmy-kennedy-memorial-race-to-cure-als-squirrel-run-xxiv/

All participants will receive a race t-shirt. Numbers will not be mailed prior to the race. Pre-registered participants can pick up their numbers at the pre-registered table on the day of the event.

In addition to the race and walk, the day will be filled with entertainment for children, plenty of refreshments, and awards for competitive runners in all divisions for men and women. There will be trophies, gift certificates, and other awards.

Major sponsors for the event are: Messina Technology Solutions, National Grid, Colonial Federal Savings Bank, Dominos and Quincy Physical Therapy.

For registration information, or for further information about sponsorship, contact Rich (Ratt) Kennedy at (781) 245-7070, or by email theangelfundals@gmail.com.