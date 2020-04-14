SS YMCA Teams Up With Montilio’s To Serve Food, Joy During Coronavirus Crisis

As part of its weekly COVID-19 Community Support Challenge, this week the South Shore YMCA called upon longtime supporters George and Elissa Montilio and the Montilio’s Baking Company to help serve meals, sweet treats and smiles to the community.

On Wednesday, April 15, Montilio’s will transport its new mobile wood fired pizza truck to the Quincy YMCA to prepare pizzas to be delivered to the Y’s emergency childcare kids and teachers, and for guests and staff at the Y’s 24/7 temporary shelter, established to practice social distancing for 50 men and women from Father Bill’s & Mainspring. Additionally, Montilio’s will deliver 300 packages of cupcakes for families served by the Y’s Germantown Neighborhood Center food pantry.

“This spring is so dramatically different for Montilio’s,” said Elissa Montilio of her family’s longtime bakery and restaurant business. “Since 1947, people have come to us this time of year to help them celebrate joyful occasions such as graduations, weddings, bridal and baby showers. Sadly, these events are now cancelled or postponed due to the Coronavirus and social distancing. We are delighted for the opportunity to serve the YMCA in this challenge to bring some joy to our community during this crisis.”

Inspired by the generosity of a private donor, the Y’s COVID-19 Community Support Challenge was designed by South Shore YMCA President and CEO Paul Gorman to rally community support for our most vulnerable neighbors during this health crisis, while bringing much-needed business to area restaurants that are suffering due to COVID-19-related closures. The South Shore YMCA is asking the community to join the challenge through cash donations to the Y to support the efforts of the restaurants.

“We thought, how do we work with our donors and the community to do something special for our shelter guests, the people who utilize our food pantry and children at our emergency centers?” said Gorman. “We reached out to our Taste of the South Shore restaurant partners and came up the challenge as a way to support them, too, while uplifting the spirits of the people for whom we are providing these essential services, through good food and a sense of community togetherness.”

The South Shore YMCA’s The Taste of the South Shore springtime fundraiser, held annually at Lombardo’s in Randolph, has greatly enhanced the Y’s capability to perform its social service work for the past 24 years. The event brings together more than 35 of the area’s premier restaurants, caterers, bakeries, breweries and wineries to donate their talents to support the YMCA and its causes. This year, the South Shore Y elected to postpone The Taste until September 23, due to the COVID-19/Coronavirus crisis.

“We enjoy The Taste every year,” said George Montilio. “It gives us a chance to give back to the people of the South Shore through the Y while we connect with hundreds of potentially new customers, and make even more friends in the region. It was very easy to say yes to the Community Support Challenge, knowing our food would be going directly to people who need it most at this time.”

Other restaurant owners have raised their hands to step up for future challenges, including Eat Local’s Brian Houlihan, owner of The Tinker’s Son, Trident Galley & Raw Bar, Galley, The Parrot, Hank’s Clam Shack and Bia Bistro. “This is just about the best thing for local restaurants,” said Houlihan. “We all feel so helpless right now, and giving us this opportunity to step up and help the community with the Y is just awesome. Count us in!”

“So many people in our community want to pitch in and help,” added Gorman. “It’s been heartwarming to see the outpouring of care and concern. But with social distancing in place, we simply cannot ask anyone to volunteer in person right now. These challenges offer the community a way to help and feel empowered through donations during a time when we cannot ask them to join us in person.”

For more information on the challenge and how you can help the South Shore YMCA, contact Mary Orne, morne@ssymca.org , 781-264-9453, or visit ssymca.org/covid19support to support the Community Support Challenge through a tax-deductible donation.