Stacey J. Farnham, 60

Stacey J. (Corbett) Farnham, of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. She was 60.

Stacey was born in Boston on December 16, 1962. She was raised in Weymouth and Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Weymouth High School. Stacey continued her education at the Somerville Hospital School of Nursing where she earned her associates degree as a registered nurse. Stacey had a long career with Carney Hospital as an Emergency Room RN. She loved her work, her patients and all the relationships she created throughout the years.

The most important part of Stacey’s life was being with her family and those she cared for. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people in her life. Stacey loved being with her sister, attending rock concerts, spending time at the beach, and traveling, especially to Florida, the Caribbean, and Mexico. She loved the warm air, sunshine on her face, sand between her toes and being near the water. One of her favorite trips was visiting the historic Stanley Estes Park Hotel in Colorado, also known as Overlook Hotel from “The Shining”. Having lived on Overlook Road in Quincy, and referring to her home as such, she was ecstatic to make this trip.

A caregiver by nature, Stacey was loving, thoughtful, selfless, and fun to be with. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continue through her family and friends. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Stacey was a cherished daughter of Mary (Walsh) Corbett of Weymouth and the late Matthew Corbett. She was the devoted mother of Ryan M. Farnham and his wife Tatiana of Dorchester, Justin A. Farnham of West Roxbury, James M. Farnham of Quincy, and Sean P. Farnham of Dorchester. Stacey was the loving grandmother of Ryan Farnham, Jacoby Wall, Michael, Matthew, and Nolan Farnham, all of Dorchester, and Charley Vater of Saugus. She was the beloved sister of Kerry A. Collins and her husband Brian of Quincy and Matthew J. Corbett of Boston. Stacey was the dear aunt of Brian and Brendan Collins, both of Dorchester, Maeve Collins of Quincy, and Lauren Moyers and Matthew Corbett, both of Texas. She is also survived by her partner Dave Camillo of Dorchester and many loving extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her former husband Michael Farnham of Quincy, who died in 2012.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 3-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11:30 AM. Cremation will follow. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Stacey’s name to Boston Local 718 Firefighter and Family Cancer Foundation, 173 Train St., Dorchester, MA 02122.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.