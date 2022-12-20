Stand Out To Support Quincy Teachers Wednesday

Members of the Quincy Education Association will stand out with parents of Quincy students on Wednesday afternoon to support the QEA’s bargaining team.

The stand out will take place at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday outside the Coddington Building, located at 34 Coddington St.

Quincy educators have been working under an expired contract for over 100 days and have been standing out weekly as they advocate for a contract that will support both the students and staff of QPS, the QEA said in a statement.

“We, the educators of the Quincy Education Association, continue to press for a contract that will allow the district to recruit the best new educators while retaining experienced professional educators who are committed to the success of their students,” the teachers’ union said. “Quincy’s educators work tirelessly each day to meet the complex needs of all of our students. We invite Mayor Koch and the School Committee to work with Quincy Educators to address the issues that directly impact the city’s nearly 10,000 students and their families.”