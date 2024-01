The StandOutQuincy4BlackLives Group invites the public to a standout in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 15 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. outside the United First Parish Church, 1306 Hancock St. in Quincy Center.

The group will listen to music and reflect upon the Civil Rights leader’s words.

All are welcome. There is a ramp accessible for wheelchairs.