Stanley G. Dingwell, 90, of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Harold and Melvina (Jeffery) Dingwell. He was raised and educated in Dorchester and was a graduate of Dorchester High School. He also attended Wentworth Institute in Boston. During the Korean Conflict he served with the United States Navy.

Stanley was employed in Quality Control for Hazeltine Corporation in Braintree. Following his retirement he worked for Herb Chambers Lexus as a driver.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Church of the Covenant both in Boston. He was past master of Delta Lodge AF & AM in Braintree, and he enjoyed traveling.

He is survived by three nieces, Cynthia Haskell of Westborough, Janice Dreyfus of Webster and Barbara Dingwell of FL and a sister-in-law Dorothy Dingwell of FL; three grandnephews, Jeffrey Evans, Jayson and Adam Dreyfus; two grandnieces, Caitlin Yaeger and Alicia Maurer and five great-great grandnephews, Joshua, Kenny, Benjamin, Jackson and Maverick.

Stanley was predeceased by two brothers, Albert and Francis Dingwell and one sister, Jean Erickson.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 1 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 110 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, MA 02116.

Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the First Baptist Church at the above address.

