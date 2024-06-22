STARS Of The Spectrum Musical Festival Aug. 3rd At Veterans’ Memorial Stadium

The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism will host STARS of the Spectrum Music Festival, the nation’s only “By autism, For autism” concert at this scale – on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at Veterans’ Memorial Stadium in Quincy.

The event will feature dozens of the most talented autistic musical performers from around the country, as well as many nationally acclaimed music acts. It builds of the success of the 25th Anniversary Concert at Fenway Park last year, where 5,000 people attended – many of whom were local residents with autism and their friends/families.

Organizers said there are over 4,600 people slated to attend the Aug. 3rd music festival with a goal of 10,000. Guests will experience a fully sensory-inclusive environment that uplifts and elevates the voices and talents of people with autism and their families.

For ticket and more information, visit https://flutiefoundation.org/starsofthespectrum/