State Auditor Candidate Anthony Amore In Quincy Aug. 9

On Tuesday, Aug. 9th, Republican candidate for State Auditor Anthony Amore will be in Quincy to talk art, history, and politics at ALBA Restaurant on Hancock Street.

As an investigator, author, and historian in his own right, Amore will be highlighting his work done as a special volunteer for the Massachusetts Historical Society to transcribe the diaries of John Quincy Adams. His latest book, “The Woman Who Stole Vermeer,” will be available for purchase or donation along with his previous two New York Times best-seller books on art theft.

According to a press release from his campaign, Amore is running for state auditor while enjoying significant support from a cross-section of voters, activists and elected officials representing municipalities and various areas of the state, including an endorsement from Gov. Charlie Baker, who believes Anthony would follow the governor’s model of independent thinking and bipartisanship at the State House. If elected, Amore has promised to audit the Auditor’s Office, investigate the cost of tuition at UMass, and combat inflation by reducing waste, fraud, and abuse in state government spending.