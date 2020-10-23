State Closes Ice Rinks For Two Weeks

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has ordered all indoor ice rinks and ice-skating facilities to close for two weeks after more than 100 cases of COVID-19 statewide have been linked to hockey games, tournaments and practices.

Ice rinks will be prohibited from operating between Oct. 23 and Nov. 7. College and professional programs are exempt from the order.

Health officials said there have been at least 30 COVID-19 clusters associated with ice hockey activities involving residents from more than 60 Massachusetts communities. Each cluster includes two or more confirmed or probable case of the coronavirus, totaling 108 cases.

This pause will allow for the development of stronger COVID-19 protocols to further protect players, families, coaches, arena staff and other participants, as well as communities surrounding hockey rinks. Current protocols in place include limitations on the number of people allowed in an arena, social distancing and other precautions.

Neighboring states, including New Hampshire, have enacted similar temporary restrictions regarding indoor ice hockey.