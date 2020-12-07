State Curtailing Elective Surgeries As COVID-19 Cases Rise

By SCOTT JACKSON

Inpatient elective surgeries will be curtailed effective Friday in Massachusetts as the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continues to rise.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday said the state’s hospital system has been strained by the influx of new COVID-19 patients, even with the addition of field hospitals in Worcester and Lowell. Cancelling inpatient elective procedures would help free up additional beds and healthcare workers.

“Massachusetts is now experiencing a rapid increase in new positive cases in the wake of Thanksgiving and in turn the number of people becoming ill and needing hospitalization is also increasing,” Baker said.

“We’ve brought a field hospital online in Worcester and are working on a second location in Lowell, but even with these additional resources we can’t afford to strain the hospital system at this rate. The increase is also compounded by staffing shortages at a number of hospitals.”

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said ambulatory outpatient surgeries would be allowed to continue. Preventive procedures, like colonoscopies and mammograms, can also continue.

The state reported 4,747 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the fifth straight day the total number of new cases exceeded 4,500. Previously, Baker had said the increase in cases had begun to level off as a result of new restrictions he imposed effective Nov. 6.

More than 1,400 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday, including 298 in intensive care units. One week prior, on Nov. 29, there were 1,081 patients in hospitals with 238 in intensive care.

During Monday’s press conference, Baker hinted additional restrictions could be imposed to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We’re taking a good look at the data as we have been post-Thanksgiving and I fully expect that at some point we will make some decisions with respect to that,” the governor responded to a question about potential new restrictions.

When asked what restrictions would be on the table, Baker answered, “we will have more to say about the soon.”

“The key question here for us is what kinds of things can we do that we actually believe will change the way people behave,” the governor added later.

Baker was also asked about a potential ban on indoor dining. In response, he said dining in restaurants with the rules the state has put in place is safer than informal gatherings where there are no rules.

“There are many things that spread COVID and restaurants certainly play a role along with many others,” Baker said. “But honestly…the thing I worry about the most is still the informal gatherings because there are no masks, there are no rules, there are no guidelines, there are no time limits.”

During his remarks, the governor emphasized that residents need to abide by guidelines put in place to slow the spread. Baker said health officials repeatedly warned residents that informal gatherings on Thanksgiving would cause a spike in cases and attributed the recent increase to the holiday.

Baker on Monday also announced the addition of new testing sites throughout the state. Project Beacon, which currently runs a high-volume site in Revere, will operate locations in Framingham, Lynn and New Bedford. Each site will be able to test at least 1,000 individuals per day, Baker said.

Other testing sites will be established in Western Massachusetts and on Cape Cod, Baker said. All the sites new sites will be operational by the end of the month and will be prepared to handle winter weather.

In addition, Sudders said the state would be distributing 150,000 Abbot BinaxNOW rapid antigen tests this month to community health centers and community hospitals.

Baker also provided an update on vaccination efforts. The state expects to receive up to 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – the first of which could be approved later this week – by the end of the month. Frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine, the governor said Monday.

Baker said he would provide more details on plans to distribute the vaccine during a press conference on Wednesday.