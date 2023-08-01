State Family Welcome Center Opens On ENC Campus, Koch Seeks Community Meeting

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announces the opening of a new Family Welcome Center on the campus of Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) in Quincy, which will connect families experiencing homelessness to essential services and shelter.

Expanding upon the state’s first Family Welcome Center that opened in June, this second Family Welcome Center will serve as another entry point to shelter and services, especially for newly-arrived families struggling to access basic necessities.

The new Family Welcome Center will be operated by Bay State Community Services alongside teams from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. In addition to support from the Office for Refugees and Immigrants, teams from the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) and MassHealth will conduct onsite enrollment in benefits for families.

The new Family Welcome Center is located in the Cove Fine Arts Center on the ENC campus in Quincy and will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday–Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday–Sunday, to facilitate efficient connection of families to temporary and longer-term shelter as appropriate.

A dorm on the ENC campus will also serve as a temporary shelter for up to 58 families, supported by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, a state-contracted shelter management firm with experience in providing sheltering and supportive services for newly arrived migrants across the US.

The onsite shelter includes 55 rooms in a dorm building, plus three apartments. Buildings are equipped with free laundry machines and common areas and will be furnished with child-appropriate activities.

Accepted donations to the Family Welcome Center in Quincy include wipes, strollers, new car seats, pack-n-plays, diapers (all sizes), formula, milk (powdered), toothbrushes, toothpaste, body wash, unscented Dove bar soap, men’s & women’s deodorant, CeraVe baby lotion, Vaseline, individual packets of Pedialyte, and gift cards to Target and Walmart.

Donations may be dropped off at:

• A New Way Recovery Center – 85 Quincy Ave., Suite B, Quincy or donate online at https://baystatecs.ejoinme.org/donate.

Mayor Thomas Koch is asking the Healey-Driscoll administration and ENC to hold a community meeting to address the questions and concerns community members may have about the new Family Welcome Center at ENC.

“While understanding the mission and circumstances surrounding the agreement between the state and the college, information needs to be shared clearly and directly with the community,” Koch said. “Overall, my expectation would be that this operation results in no impact to the surrounding neighborhood and that any costs associated with City resources are reimbursed, and we’ll be monitoring it closely to ensure that happens.”