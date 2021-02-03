Massachusetts Has Work To Do On Vaccine Roll Out, Baker Says

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he is not satisfied with the roll out of coronavirus vaccinations in the state and urged residents to be patient as the process continues.

Massachusetts had received more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government as of Monday, 654,104 of which had been administered to residents, the governor said during a press conference at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Baker acknowledged some residents have been unhappy with the pace of vaccinations in the state, adding that he too was unsatisfied by the speed of the process.

“I’m not satisfied with where we are,” he said. “One of the things we try to do as an administration, and I think we’ve done well, is to be open to criticism and to take criticism and make adjustments and get better.”

“I’m not happy with where we are – I know a lot of other people aren’t either,” Baker added later. “We have work to do and we know that.”

The governor, however, said he would not apologize for prioritizing specific groups – health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, first responders, and employees and residents in congregate care settings – in the first step of the vaccination plan.

“I think we did the right thing there,” Baker said. “But I get the fact that that meant other people needed to wait.”

The state entered phase two of its vaccination plan on Monday, meaning all residents over the age of 75 are now eligible to get the vaccine. Baker said it could take several weeks for everyone in that group to receive their vaccines and urged residents to be patient.

“For people seeking appointments, everybody should understand that it may take several weeks in some cases to schedule an appointment,” he said. “Please be patient and recognize and understand that everybody who is eligible during each particular phase of this will get an appointment and an opportunity to get vaccinated.

“It’s going to take some time to get through our priority groups due to the limited supply of vaccines we receive each week from the federal government.”

The governor spoke to reporters after touring the mass vaccination site set up at Fenway Park. Some 1,200 doses of the vaccine have been administered at Fenway Park to date, Baker said, and the site will have the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 residents per day next week and 1,200 per day the week after that.

The state has three other mass vaccination sites up and running. They include Gillette Stadium in Foxborough where 23,000 vaccines have been administered so far, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers. All sites will have capacity for at least 500 shots per day.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury is also open as a mass vaccination site, though it is only open for Boston residents currently, Baker said. It will be open to all Massachusetts residents by the end of the month, he stated.

At least two more additional mass vaccinations will be announced in the near future, the governor said.

Residents looking to get vaccinated should look to book appointments at one of the mass vaccination sites first, Baker said; new appointments for those sites are made available each Thursday. Reservations can be made online at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine – the state also plans to launch a call center for vaccines as soon as this week.

In total, there are 125 vaccination sites now open in Massachusetts and Baker said that number could grow to 165 by mid-February. Vaccinations will begin at 30 more pharmacies – CVS and Walgreens stores – next week, he said, “primarily for communities that have been disproportionally impacted by COVID.”

Appointments at those locations can also be booked through the state website. Those appointments are made available on a daily basis, the governor said.

The city of Quincy, in partnership with Manet Community Health Center, has begun offering the vaccine to eligible city residents. The vaccines are administered at 180 Old Colony Avenue in Wollaston, an office building the city plans to renovate into a school.

Quincy residents can book an appointment through an online portal at quincyma.gov or by calling a new vaccine registration and assistance call center at 617-376-1470. Residents needing Chinese language assistance can call 617-376-1298.