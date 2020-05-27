State Planning How To Re-Open Schools This Fall

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said it is critically important that Massachusetts students are able to return to school in the fall after they spent much of the spring learning from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at press conference in East Boston, Baker said it is important that students, who have been kept out of classrooms since March, be able to return in the fall. The governor said Jeff Riley, the state’s commissioner of elementary and secondary education, has put together a team to determine how best to re-open schools amid the pandemic.

“There are schools all over the world that are open. While I certainly think a lot of those school systems and school districts and countries have done some pretty collaborative and imaginative things, I certainly believe we have the ability here to do imaginative and creative things that are safe for kids and faculty and administrators as well,” Baker said when asked about re-opening schools.

“Commissioner Riley has a fairly large team he has put together that represents a lot of points of view to start working through this issue. I feel terrible – and I know almost everybody does – about how much school our kids lost as a result of this pandemic and I think we all believe it is critically important to do all we can to make sure they don’t lose another half year or God forbid longer than that.”

“There are a lot of kids for whom school is a really important part of their life for reasons that go beyond academics,” the governor added. “I think we really need to work hard to make sure we come up with a workable plan.”

When asked what the plan might entail, Baker said it would be too soon to say because it is still being worked out. He added that it is important for the plan to be released well ahead of the start of the new school year.

“This isn’t the sort of thing that anybody thinks you can present to people on Aug. 20 and think that’s going to be particularly helpful,” Baker said. “People know that this is something people need to see and start thinking about and have a chance to kick the tires on sooner rather than later.”