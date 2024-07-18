State Public Health Officials Announce First Confirmed Measles Case in Massachusetts since 2020

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed that an adult resident from Worcester County who recently traveled internationally was diagnosed with measles in early July 2024. This is the first confirmed case of measles in a Massachusetts resident since early 2020.

People who may have been exposed to measles from this case have already been contacted and provided appropriate public health recommendations.

“Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased worldwide, including here in the United States and in neighboring states in New England,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Cases of measles have been reported in 30 states since the beginning of last year, mostly in people and communities who are unvaccinated. Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of July 11, a total of 167 measles cases have been reported in 24 jurisdictions across the United States in 2024. The majority were unvaccinated or had unknown vaccination status (84 percent), 11 percent had one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, and 5 percent had two doses. Nearly half of all reported cases (46 percent) were under 5 years of age. Among reported cases, 53 percent were hospitalized.

Currently, large measles outbreaks are occurring in Europe and elsewhere internationally. Many of the cases reported in the United States are associated with recent travel. Last month, DPH alerted residents about a potential exposure to measles tied to an international visitor who traveled through Boston to Amsterdam while infectious.

DPH urges anyone who does not know their measles immunization status to contact their healthcare provider to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the MMR vaccine. Health care providers who suspect measles should call DPH at 617-983-6800 immediately for recommendations and testing guidance. Providers in Boston should call the Boston Public Health Commission at 617-534-5611.

Learn more about measles on DPH’s website.