State To Allow Walk-In Appointments At 6 Mass Vax Sites

By SCOTT JACKSON

Walk-in appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at six of Massachusetts’ seven mass vaccination sites starting next week, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.

Walk-in appointments will be available starting May 10 at the Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center, both in Boston, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, a former Circuit City in Dartmouth, the Natick Mall and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Gillette Stadium in Foxborough was not included in the list of locations where walk-in appointments would be available.

“The walk-up option will certainly make it easier for people to access vaccines,” Baker said following a visit to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, where the Cambridge Health Alliance is operating a vaccination clinic.

“This could be a great new chapter to the program overall, and paired with that targeted, community-based effort we’re pursuing, like this one here at Encore, we should be able to reach many more of our residents and build on the national leading success we’ve had in distributing vaccines so far, which will help us further reopen our economy and protect our communities, and fundamentally provide a safe solution to so many people here in Massachusetts so that we can get back to normal.”

The governor said the hours for each of the six locations would be posted online at vaxfinder.mass.gov. Residents can continue to book their appointments in advance by using the same website or by calling 2-1-1.

Walk-in appointments are also available at other locations across the state, including CVS and Walmart pharmacies.

Baker on Monday had announced that four of the seven mass vaccination sites – the Hynes Convention Center, Gillette Stadium, and the locations in Danvers and Natick – would close by the end of June as the state refocuses its vaccine efforts to target harder-to-reach populations. On Wednesday, the governor said anyone who gets a first dose at one of those four sites would be able to get their second dose at the same location.

“The sites will stay open to make sure that everyone who go their first dose can come back and get their second,” he said.

As of Wednesday, 3.9 million of Massachusetts’ 7 million residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Baker said, and the state has already met President Joe Biden’s goal of providing at least one dose of the vaccine to 70 percent of adults by July 4.

“Here in Massachusetts, thanks to the ton of work that was done by so many, we have already surpassed that milestone and look forward to working with our partners to make even more progress in the weeks ahead,” Baker said.

The governor noted that 2.6 million Bay State residents were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, meaning they have received both doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.