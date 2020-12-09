State Unveils COVID-19 Vaccination Timeline

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday presented a timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations that prioritizes frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

At a State House press conference, Baker said the state expects to receive 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month, with the first shipment arriving Dec. 15. Those doses will come from Pfizer and Moderna.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses, Baker noted. That means that while vaccinations could soon begin, residents will need to remain vigilant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“While the first doses will be administered shortly, we are several months away from vaccinating a majority of people of Massachusetts,” Baker said. “We are certainly not out of the woods yet and it is critical that people continue following the state guidance and preventive measures that so many of you have abided for the past ten months.”

Once the vaccine is approved by the federal regulators, the state will distribute them in three phases. Phase one would begin this month while phase two could start as soon as February with phase three beginning April.

Those eligible for vaccinations in phase one, in order of priority, are: clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct COVID-19 care; staff and residents at long-term facilities, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities; police, firefighters and emergency medical services; staff and residents in congregate care settings, including shelters and houses of corrections; home-based health care workers; and health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care.

Those eligible for vaccinations in phase two, in order of priority, are: individuals with two or more comorbidities that put them at high-risk for COVID-19 complications; a number of essential workers, including early education and K-12 teachers, transit workers, grocery workers, food and agriculture employees, sanitation workers, public works employees and public health workers; adults over the age of 65; and those with one comorbidity.

The vaccine would be available to the general public in the third phase.

The vaccines will be available free of charge to all residents, Baker said. As they become more available, residents will be able to obtain the vaccine from a number of places, including pharmacies.

Dr. Paul Biddinger of Massachusetts General Hospital, the chair of the advisory group that determined how the vaccines will be distributed in the state, said it could take six to nine months from start of vaccinations before public health guidelines, like mask orders, are lifted.

Those who have received their vaccines will also need to continue following those same rules until they are lifted for the population at-large, he said.

“What we know about vaccines is that they dramatically lower your risk of needing hospitalization or dying. They protect you. What we don’t know is whether they completely prevent you from getting a low-level infection or transmitting the illness” Biddinger said.

“In other words, I could be vaccinated, but I could have a cold maybe so small I don’t notice. That means I put others around me at risk, so until we get to high enough levels of vaccination, we need to be following the same guidance all together.”

Biddinger emphasized that the vaccines, if approved by the federal government, are safe despite the rapid pace at which they were developed.

“The bar for approval of vaccines is the highest for any of the therapeutics that come through our regulatory system,” he said. “While the pace of development of these vaccines has been unprecedented, what the [advisory] group also really focused on is how much is normal about the process of approval of these vaccines with respect to their safety and efficacy.”

Potential side effects of the vaccines include fatigue, muscle aches, headaches, and fever, all of which are relatively mild, Biddinger stated; such side effects show the body’s immune system is working.

“I don’t want to ignore the symptoms – I think it is much better if people know what to expect when they receive a vaccination,” Biddinger said. “Understand that those are good things and the number of serious vaccine-related events really has not been seen in the trial data we’ve seen.”