State Will Offer Pooled Coronavirus Testing To Schools

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts officials will make new pooled coronavirus tests available to public schools statewide, which will allow for surveillance testing within school buildings.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday said the new testing program, which will be made available in the coming month, would let districts bring more students back into the classroom for in-person learning.

“Children, especially high needs children, have borne the brunt of this terrible virus as their lives, routines and educations have been upended,” Baker said at a State House press conference. “Pooled testing will provide additional safeguards to stop the spread and give students, parents, teachers and staff confidence that it is safe to be in schools, and this new testing will give school officials more knowledge about what is happening inside their buildings every day.

“There is no doubt the virus will be with us a for a while and while there is a light at the end of the tunnel associated with the roll out of vaccines, we can’t wait for everybody to be vaccinated before our kids get back to school.”

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, referred to the pooled tests as a “powerful new tool in our toolkit that didn’t exist in the spring and was concept at best this summer.”

“New pooled testing, along with rapid point of care tests, the Abbott BinaxNOW, enable a shift to proactive surveillance testing models,” she added.

The pooled testing program would allow school districts and other publicly funded schools, including charters, to test students, teachers and staff on a weekly basis. It will be available to those schools on a voluntary basis.

Sudders said once districts complete the onboarding process, they will receive the materials they need to conduct the tests.

The tests will use short swabs that only go in the front part of the nose, Sudders explained, and are completely painless. The swabs will be placed in tubes of ten that are then shipped to a laboratory, where they are combined in a pool and tested all at once. Results from the laboratory tests should be available within 24 to 48 hours of each tube arriving there.

If a pool’s test result comes back negative, each individual in that pool is presumed to be negative for COVID-19, Sudders said. If pooled test result comes back positive, all the individuals in that pool can be tested using the Abbot BinaxNOW rapid test. Those who test positive using the rapid test would be subject to isolation and their close contacts would have to quarantine.

The state will pay for the pooled tests during the initial six-week rollout of the program, Sudders said. After that, schools can purchase the tests from a group contract procured by the state.

Each pooled test, she added, costs a fraction of what a standard molecular (PCR) test costs.

Jeff Riley, the commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said several school districts, including Medford, Salem and Watertown, have already launched pooled testing programs.

“We are encouraged by the early results they are showing and by the information gathered by from this method to help guide informed decision making,” Riley said. “Districts using pooled testing are seeing low positivity rates among students and staff within the schools.”

In Watertown, Riley said 6,400 students and staff have been tested using the pooled tests. The positivity rates for the pooled tests is 0.21 percent while the community as a whole had a positivity rate of 4.4 percent as of Dec. 31.

“The superintendent told us what the testing is really helping to see is that the core mitigation strategies used in schools – masking in particular – are working,” Riley said.