Statewide School Mask Mandate Ending Feb. 28

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced the mask mandate for K-12 schools in Massachusetts will end on Feb. 28.

Local school districts will have the option to keep their own mask mandates in place after that point, according to Jeffrey Riley, the commissioner of the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The Quincy School Committee is expected to discuss the district’s mask mandate when it meets Wednesday evening.

Speaking at a State House press conference, Baker said young people are at very low risk from getting seriously ill from COVID, as are fully vaccinated individuals, and schools now have access to the state’s pool testing and at-home testing programs. The governor said it is now time to give children a sense of normalcy by lifting the state’s mask mandate.

“Our kids have had to put up with a lot of disruption, a lot of time alone, and have suffered a real learning loss over the last two years – there is no debating those points, no matter where you stand. And, from free and convenient testing to highly effective vaccines and breakthrough treatments, everyone now has the tools and the knowledge to stay safe with respect to COVID,” Baker said.

“Given the extremely low risk for young people, the widespread availability and the proven effectiveness of vaccines, and the distribution of accurate test protocols and tests, it is time to give our kids a sense of normalcy and lift the mask mandate on a statewide basis in schools.”

Riley added, “removing the mask requirement will make it easier for our students to learn, because our young readers and students learning English as a second language.”

Individuals will still have the option to wear masks even in districts where there is no mask mandate in place. Baker and Riley both said individual decisions to wear masks should be respected.

“We understand many students will continue to wear masks going forward and we fully support those individual decisions and we would urge everyone in K-12 education to do the same,” the governor said. “We want to help schools help kids who make that decision feel comfortable doing so.”

Masks will remain mandatory on school buses and other transportation after Feb. 28 in accordance with federal rules, Riley noted at the press conference. Riley added that his department does not oversee the MIAA, which has enacted its own mask mandate for school sports.

The DESE on Wednesday released updated guidance that will come into effect once the mask mandate expires. Masks will need to be worn following the first five days of isolation or quarantine in accordance with state isolation and quarantine guidance.

Further, the guidance states that individuals who experience COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and obtain testing. If they receive a negative result and their symptoms improve, including remaining fever-free for a 24-hour period without fever-reducing medication, they can return to school but should also wear a mask until their symptoms fully resolve.

The new state guidance also states that “unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks in school settings.”

State officials on Wednesday noted Massachusetts has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates among young people nationwide; 51 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, as have 83 percent of children between ages 12 and 15 and 82 percent of individuals between ages 16 and 19. In addition, 52 percent of all individuals who are fully vaccinated in the state have received a booster dose compared to 42 percent of the national population.